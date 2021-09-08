Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,100 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ECPG opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

