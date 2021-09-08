Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,400 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Infinera were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $279,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

