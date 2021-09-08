Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,800 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

