Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $428,000 Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inogen were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inogen by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.63 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $82.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,887 shares of company stock worth $3,415,914 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.