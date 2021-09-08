Contrasting IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 15.51 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -3.91

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IN8bio and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.35%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IN8bio.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats IN8bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

