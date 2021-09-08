Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.