Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 202,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

