TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Cheng Lu Sells 44,375 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TuSimple alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64.

TSP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,773,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.