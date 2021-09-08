Stéphane Lavigne Sells 26,966 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$56.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.279599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

