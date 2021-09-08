Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.