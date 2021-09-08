Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

