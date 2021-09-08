Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sprout Social by 234.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,706 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,308 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.