Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,430 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Five9 worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.59. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.31 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,501 shares of company stock worth $10,080,928. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

