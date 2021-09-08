Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 944,230 shares of company stock worth $53,074,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

OSH opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.