Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

