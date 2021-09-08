Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,728,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

