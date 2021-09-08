Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,774,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

