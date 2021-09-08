Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

