Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,991,020.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,647,512. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

