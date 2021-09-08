Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $140,784,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

