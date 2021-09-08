iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,603.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

ACWI stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

