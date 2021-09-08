Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lantheus worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Lantheus stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

