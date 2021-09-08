Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

