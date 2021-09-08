Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,741 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $101,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

