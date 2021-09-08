Arizona State Retirement System Invests $599,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE:MP opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.73 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

