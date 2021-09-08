Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,917 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,642. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

