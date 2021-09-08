Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $81.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.92 million and the lowest is $81.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.41 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $422.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and have sold 139,973 shares valued at $1,434,717. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,078 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,391,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

