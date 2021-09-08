Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,064 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

