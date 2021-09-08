Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.