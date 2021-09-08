Arizona State Retirement System Sells 615 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

