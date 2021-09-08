WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.