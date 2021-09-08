Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.