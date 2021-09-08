Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.69 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $341.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.08 and its 200-day moving average is $293.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $344.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

