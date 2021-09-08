New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

