Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $433,000 Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

