Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Buys 19,401 Shares

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore purchased 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$43,070.22 ($30,764.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

