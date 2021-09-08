Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

Shares of FB opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.03 and a 200-day moving average of $324.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,132,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 334,458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Facebook by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $8,626,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

