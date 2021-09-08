New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,964 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

