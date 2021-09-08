Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

BIG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

