New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 30,111 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 124.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,375 shares of company stock valued at $89,436,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

