New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 607 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $29,236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $21,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

