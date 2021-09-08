SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

