New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,360 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

