Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,478 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,763,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $211,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

