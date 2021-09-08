Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in CIT Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,045,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.