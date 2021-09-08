Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $1,995.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,973.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,868.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

