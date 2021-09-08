Analyzing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.14 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.42%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.