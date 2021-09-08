Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post $79.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the lowest is $71.59 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,213 shares of company stock worth $512,969 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.