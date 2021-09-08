Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post $79.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the lowest is $71.59 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,213 shares of company stock worth $512,969 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

