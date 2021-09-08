Head-To-Head Analysis: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67 GreenSky 1 3 0 0 1.75

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $83.94, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. GreenSky has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 41.07%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than GreenSky.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenSky $525.65 million 2.82 $9.97 million $0.19 42.42

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry N/A N/A N/A GreenSky 5.50% -20.39% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenSky beats Xometry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

