Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $633,000 Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.09 million, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

